Garden City man charged with murder, other crimes

Alfonso Fajardo was charged with second-degree murder, racketeering, aggravated intimidation of...
Alfonso Fajardo was charged with second-degree murder, racketeering, aggravated intimidation of a witness, and felon with a gun in Finney County District Court.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City man has been charged with crimes that spanned nearly a decade.

The county attorney said 39-year-old Alfonso Fajardo was arrested as a result of an investigation by the Garden City Police Department, Finney County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wichita Police Department.

Fajardo was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful to receive proceeds from racketeering, aggravated intimidation of a witness and a felon with a gun. The charges stem from an incident that occurred from January 1, 2015, to July 20, 2023.

Fajardo is being held on a $750,000 bond in the Finney County Jail. Her next hearing date will be August 10.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

