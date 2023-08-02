Honeybees are dying in brutal Arizona heat

The heat is impacting the honey bees’ food source of nectar and pollen.
By Emma Lockhart and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Cricket Aldridge works for Arizona Backyard Beekeepers. She manages and removes beehives across the Valley. Right now, she is working to keep colonies cool in the brutal heat.

Cricket said the historic heatwave has been deadly for honeybees in Arizona. Some hives have melted and fallen apart.

“It collapses, and oftentimes the queen can be crushed, and if that happens, there is not other bee there that can replace her or another bee that can lay eggs. So, the colony would just die,” said Aldridge.

The heat impacts the honeybees’ food source of nectar and pollen. It is an issue that impacts all of us because honeybees are a vital part of the ecosystem.

“If you think about it, the insects will pollinate the flowers, which produce the seed to produce more plants. If there is no pollination, there’s no seeds. There’s no plant happening after that and then, you know, our food sources. It’s just so connected,” said Aldridge.

Aldridge said there are ways you can help. She recommends keeping a bucket of water outside your home to help bees stay hydrated in the heat.

“Put wine corks for the bees. This one has wood. Anything for the bees to land on and not drown,” she said.

She also said if you come across a hive or a lot of bees near your home, call a beekeeper, not an exterminator.

“Honeybees provide so much pollination, which helps our food source but also oxygen for the plants. Having bees survive is vital, really, to our existence,” said Aldridge.

