Hot Thursday, severe storm risk overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be hot again Thursday before severe storms move across the state into the night.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight over western and northern Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

It will be a warm start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the 90s to near 100 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop around sunset over northwest Kansas. Activity will then move east across the state into the night. Some storms may be severe with a threat of damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph. Isolated hail will also be possible.

Hot weather will continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the 90s. A cold front will move through the state on Saturday, bringing another chance of storms to much of the state. Some storms may be severe during the evening and into the night.

Behind the front, heat relief will finally arrive on Sunday with cooler weather continuing into early next week with high temperatures in the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SW/S 5-10. Low: 77

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Very hot. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 100

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds with a few storms late. Wind: E/N 5-15. Low: 74

Fri: High: 99 Low: 74 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 66 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

