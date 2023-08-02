Kellogg shut down due to suspicious device

Kellogg shut down at Oliver.
Kellogg shut down at Oliver.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kellogg is shut down in both directions at Oliver due to a suspicious device.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 7 o’clock hour Wednesday morning. No other details were immediately available.

KWCH 12 News has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

