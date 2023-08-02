Kellogg shut down due to suspicious device

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kellogg is shut down in both directions at Oliver due to a suspicious device.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 7 o’clock hour Wednesday morning. No other details were immediately available.

KWCH 12 News has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com