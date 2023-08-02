Kingman opens cooling center amid power outage

Power outage generic
Power outage generic(KPLC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Kingman has opened the Kingman Expo Center due to a power outage impacting several homes.

The city said most of the homes affected are located north and west of US-54 and Main Street. There are a few outliers.

The city encourages residents to relocate to family and friends with power. The Kingman Expo Center will function as a cooling center. Those unable to drive and needing to relocate should call (620) 532-1130 for assistance with city public transportation.

The city said crews are working to get the power back on.

