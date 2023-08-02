Kingman opens cooling center amid power outage
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Kingman has opened the Kingman Expo Center due to a power outage impacting several homes.
The city said most of the homes affected are located north and west of US-54 and Main Street. There are a few outliers.
The city encourages residents to relocate to family and friends with power. The Kingman Expo Center will function as a cooling center. Those unable to drive and needing to relocate should call (620) 532-1130 for assistance with city public transportation.
The city said crews are working to get the power back on.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com