Kingman opens cooling center amid power outage

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Kingman has opened the Kingman Expo Center due to a power outage impacting several homes.

The city said most of the homes affected are located north and west of US-54 and Main Street. There are a few outliers.

The city encourages residents to relocate to family and friends with power. The Kingman Expo Center will function as a cooling center. Those unable to drive and needing to relocate should call (620) 532-1130 for assistance with city public transportation.

The city said crews are working to get the power back on.

