Man accused of killing 2 in Old Town parking garage

Zachary Ramirez is charged with murder, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm...
Zachary Ramirez is charged with murder, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm in the deaths of Josie Dominguez and Bryan Hernandez.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people in a parking garage in Old Town made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Zachary Ramirez faces eight counts including multiple counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.

He’s accused in the deaths of Josie Dominguez and Bryan Hernandez. A street sweeper found both with fatal gunshot wounds in the parking garage in Old Town last week. Police used the FLOCK camera system and surveillance to arrest Ramirez.

He’s being held on a $2 million bond and is due back in court on August 14.

