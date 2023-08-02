Weather Alert for more dangerous heat and humidity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today should be the final day of extreme heat across Kansas. High temperatures near 105 degrees this afternoon will feel like 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity, and it is another weather alert day.

While temperatures will remain close to the century mark on Thursday and Friday, we will see more clouds and storm chances, especially over northern and central Kansas. Those conditions should keep us below weather alert criteria.

A strong cold will sweep across Kansas late Saturday into the night. Showers and storms will accompany the cold front, and behind it temperatures will tumble into the 80s, or several degrees below average for early August.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and very hot. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 106.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; isolated storms late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot; overnight storms. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 100.

Fri: Low: 74. High: 99. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 75. High: 96. Partly cloudy; evening/overnight storms likely.

Sun: Low: 71. High: 89. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler.

Mon: Low: 66. High: 87. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low 63. High: 88. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com