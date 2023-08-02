Whipple, Wu moving on in Wichita mayoral race

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita voters on Tuesday took to the polls to narrow a field of nine mayoral candidates down to two that will square off in November’s general election. Moving on are incumbent Mayor Brandon Whipple and campaign-contribution leader Lily Wu.

Whipple is seeking his second four-year-term leading Wichita’s city government. Wu, a former Wichita news reporter and anchor, is looking to serve in a political office position for the first time.

