Whipple, Wu moving on in Wichita mayoral race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita voters on Tuesday took to the polls to narrow a field of nine mayoral candidates down to two that will square off in November’s general election. Moving on are incumbent Mayor Brandon Whipple and campaign-contribution leader Lily Wu.

Whipple is seeking his second four-year-term leading Wichita’s city government. Wu, a former Wichita news reporter and anchor, is looking to serve in a political office position for the first time.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com