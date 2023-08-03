Ag groups take different stances on EATS Act

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Different groups in the Ag industry have various reactions to a bill introduced by Kansas Senator Dr. Roger Marshall. It’s called the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression or EATS Act.

Sen. Marshall introduced it after the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2023 upheld California’s Proposition 12 (Prop 12), passed by voters in 2018. Proposition 12 set a living standard for hogs and egg-laying hens. It also prohibits the sale of pork or eggs in California that comes from other states or countries unless it meets those standards.

Groups including the Kansas Livestock Association support the EATS Act, which would roll back measures like Prop 12.

“California consumers, producers together make that decision that’s the right type of production practices for them to use in California, that’s their prerogative. But the way it extends that reach to other states, it is concerning,” said Kansas Livestock Association CEO Matt Teagarden.

Mike Schultz, a cattle producer in northwest Kansas and vice president of the lobbying group, Organization for Competitive Markets, said Prop 12 should go back before voters, not the federal government.

“I’m not saying it’s 100% right on some of the issues the way they stand, but my deal is, I don’t like top-down legislation,” he said.

Schultz was in Washington, D.C. to advocate against the EATS Act. His main concern is that the bill would give meat imported from overseas-based producers a better advantage than producers in the U.S. following state regulations.

“Producers have high costs, so if you flood them with cheaper stuff, cheaper products, how is the independent hog producer going to make a profit? They’ll basically drive you out of business,” he said.

Teagarden said the EATS Act ensures producers and states working together to find what’s best in their area.

“We support other livestock producers in determining what type of production practices best suit their operation,” he said. “They’re grounded in science and land-grant university research.”

Teagarden said with Prop 12 increasing costs for producers, that will likely be passed onto consumers.

A report from Harvard Law School says the EATS Act could roll back many animal-health and food-safety laws in other states but Sen. Marshall said the impact of existing laws and regulations would be minimal.

