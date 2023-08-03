Botanica sustains damage from vehicle Wednesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Botanica staff said it was alerted early Thursday morning about an incident late Wednesday that caused light structural damage to the front entry gate.

A person stole a vehicle and crashed into the gates. Dawn Hewitt, Botanica’s executive director, said she is working with police to evaluate the situation and build a criminal case.

There was no damage to the garden and there were no injuries. Botanica’s main entrance off Amidon remains open and should be used for admittance.

The damage estimate is not yet known.

