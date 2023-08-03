Does It Work? Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain

Testing the Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you’re cooking, it can get tricky juggling your colander and pot of hot water. The Snap ‘N Strain is a kitchen gadget that’s promised to clip onto pans of any size, allowing you to strain food with one hand.

Does the Snap N’ Strain work as advertised? 12 News Evening Anchor Rachel Hackbarth put it to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.

