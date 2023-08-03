Emergency response follows report of drowning in pond near Pawnee and West Street

Divers search a pond in SW Wichita following a report of a possible drowning.
Divers search a pond in SW Wichita following a report of a possible drowning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy emergency response in southwest Wichita follows the report of a drowning in the 2600 block of South West Street (near Pawnee and West Street). Divers are searching a pond in the area, following the report of someone going under the water and not reemerging.

12 News has a crew at the scene.

