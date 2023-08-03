Emergency response follows report of drowning in pond near South West Street

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy emergency response in southwest Wichita follows the report of a drowning in the 2600 block of South West Street. Divers are searching a pond in the area, following the report of someone going under the water and not reemerging.

12 News has a crew at the scene.

