Kechi police offering amnesty to those responsible for string of vandalism, stolen flag

KECHI, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kechi Police Department this week shared a message, offering amnesty to those responsible for a string of vandalism in the small town north of Wichita.

Early Monday morning, a vandal or group of vandals damaged or stole several items including the American flag from a resident’s yard. Street signs were also vandalized and thrown into people’s yards and a picnic table in Kechi Par was flipped on its side. Kechi Police Chief Braden Moore is hoping that whoever is responsible will come forward to show that this type of activity isn’t acceptable.

Chief Moore said the community takes pride in its park and doesn’t accept vandalism.

“Kechi’s a community not like any other. We’re a suburb of Wichita, we’re quiet, definitely family-friendly, and we’re trying to keep it that way,” Moore said.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Chief Moore is asking for the vandal or vandals to turn themselves in.

“You don’t have to do damage to get attention, you don’t have to damage to be cool to stand out to your peers,” he said.

In the message on behalf of the Kechi PD and the community, the chief said if the vandals come forward and turn themselves in, “we can work through the issues at hand, likely with no legal recourse.”

“Thee things done will be answered for one way or another, so I am placing the ball in your court. I would like to sit down with you and share some stories from behind that flag, show you what it means to be proud of where you are from, and what it means to do right as well as make things right,” the message read. ...”If you decide to step up and do what is right, you just might sleep a little easier tonight. Should you decide to double down on what took place and not take responsibility for your actions, we will handle the consequences on our time and at our will, which is usually very inconvenient for you.”

The stolen flag’s owner also is offering an extension of grace.

The flag was stolen out of Air Force veteran Rick Canlapan’s yard. He said the flags have special meaning, highlighting his faith. There’s also significance in how they’re placed.

“Each flag is 21 steps, 21 paces, which is the same as the 21 paces at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Canlapan explained. Also, it represents the 21-gun salute whenever we lose a soldier.”

The American flag stolen from Canlapan’s home was found nearby in the city’s park on the north end of town. Now, the veteran said he wants to offer a chance at redemption for the vandal or vandals and provide a teaching moment, explaining what the flag means to him.

“I would like to hand over a fig leaf and teach the person the meaning of the red stripe, the white strip, the blue background, the 50 stars,” Canlapan said.

