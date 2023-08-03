Participating businesses discuss impact from Sunflower Summer program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the course of the Sunflower Summer App allowed children and families to enjoy various attractions for free. Sunflower Summer is a program of the Kansas Department of Education promoted as being “designed to provide a wide variety of ways for families to get out, explore something new, an enjoy time together.”

“We know that social interaction and exposure to a variety of activities support healthy development program organizers explained on the Sunflower Summer website. More than 100 participating locations are separated into five main categories: Art and Theater, Attractions and Landmarks, Libraries, History and Natural Areas.

Thursday, 12 News spoke with businesses who partnered in the program about how they’ve benefited.

“It’s been a fantastic summer for us. In the last two months, we’ve had over 10,000 visitors, which is higher than any other time during our regular year,” said Kansas Aviation Museum Director of Education Tracie Thornburg.

The aviation museum said it’s been offering membership incentives through its partnership with the Sunflower Summer Program and the associated app. The participation allowed the museum to give visitors a 50%-off membership. Thornburg said the Sunflower Summer app opened the door for numerous first-time visitors.

“We are a great, small aviation museum and it’s been a huge welcome to see everyone come,” Thornburg said.

Field Station Dinosaurs, in Derby, also reports seeing benefits with its involvement in the program and presence on the app. Park Manager Garrison Masterson reported a significant uptick and traffic and revenue for the attraction.

“Sunflower Summer has been incredibly successful for us,” Masterson said. “We’ve been apart of it for two summers now, it actually blew our expectations, both of these summers, you know. It really opens up the availability to our attraction.”

The program also is helping small towns in the area, including Halstead where the Kansas Learning Center for Health reports a significant increase in visitors.

“We’re seeing about six times the amount of walk-in visitors and about 90% are from Sunflower Summer,” said Kansas Learning Center for Health Executive Director Carrie Herman. “So, it’s helping our business, being a small nonprofit. It really helped improve it, helped improve visibility of what we do with providing health education, just allowing for more hands on learning for the students in the summer.”

Opportunities for free entry to participating attractions via the Sunflower Summer app continues through Aug. 13 . You can find further information on the program, participating locations and how to download the app here: https://www.sunflowersummer.org/.

