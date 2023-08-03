Sedgwick County holds hearing on proposed $546M spending plan for 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners on Wednesday night held a public hearing on the county’s proposed budget for 2024. One person spoke up regarding the $546 million spending plan.

The woman addressed the commission, discussing a state tax fund that she believes need to be coming back to the county to help avoid tax increases.

The commission received the county’s proposed 2024 budget last month and on Aug. 23, is set to adopt the plan.

While there was little discussion on the proposed budget during Wednesday’s public hearing, there were several areas that stood out. The spending plan includes more $20.3 million for employee salaries, adding staff positions to county departments including EMS, fire and 911.

There’s about $6.6 million allocated for facility upkeep and improvements, as well as an additional $760,000 in flood control and drainage projects in the county.

Summarizing the 2024 budget, Sedgwick County leaders say they’re focused on the stability of employees. The recommended budget aims to retrieve this while being fiscally restrained and responsible for taxpayers.

“The 2024 Recommended Budget of $546.2 million represents a decrease from the 2023 revised budget of 9.1 percent. Property tax rates are estimated at 29.370 mills for Sedgwick County and 17.889 mills for Fire District 1, the county explained in the published 2024 recommended budget executive summary.

You can catch breakdowns on expense items and the overall property tax impact in the full report included below.

