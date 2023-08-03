Severe storms expected later tonight

Strong to severe storms are expected later tonight.
Strong to severe storms are expected later tonight.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today will not be as hot as the past few days, but it will be more humid. Even though we are not under a weather alert, a high temperature around the century mark will feel like 105 degrees, and strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided this afternoon.

Showers and storms are expected to erupt over western Kansas this evening, and then move east into central Kansas tonight. Some of the storms will be severe, capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and brief heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will trend down a few more degrees on Friday and Saturday, but the higher humidity will keep the heat index at or above 100 degrees.

A strong cold front moving across Kansas on Saturday should set the stage for widespread storms, some of which will be severe, especially during the evening. On the other side of the storms, expect cooler afternoons, in the 80s, along with overnight temperatures in the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; not as hot but still humid. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 100.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers/storms late. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; overnight storms possible. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 98.

Sat: Low: 73. High: 94. Becoming mostly sunny; evening/overnight storms likely.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 89. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 87. Sunny.

Tue: Low 65. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 69. High: 94. Mostly sunny; chance of storms into the night.

