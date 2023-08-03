Storms likely to help cool things down more

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the temperatures continue to cool statewide, thunderstorm chances will be ramping up for most of the state and a few could be capable of gusty winds and heavy rain. Highest chances will come in the overnight and early morning hours, and the potential will carry all the way through Sunday morning.

Look for highs to drop back to the 80s and 90s nearly statewide for Friday. There will be some afternoon sunshine and winds will likely remain light throughout the day.

Storms will fire up during the late evening and overnight Friday, which will carry over to Saturday morning too. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale.

Although most of Saturday will be dry, expect a round of storms to impact the area Saturday evening and overnight. Once again, strong wind gusts and heavy rain will accompany the activity as it moves through.

Near to below average temperatures should continue throughout the extended period.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered showers/storms late. Wind: SE/E 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: A few AM showers, then mostly sunny. Wind: NE/NW 5-15. High: 98.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; scattered storms possible late. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 70.

Sat: High: 94 AM showers, then partly cloudy. Storms likely into the night.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 68 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

