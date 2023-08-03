Week of July 31: Job of the day

Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on healthcare

MONDAY: Triage Nurse - RN | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $21 | Qualifications • Graduate from an accredited school of nursing required • Current State of Kansas licensure as an RN required • Current CPR certification (must be obtained within 30 days of employment) | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12565866 | Benefits include: Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | GraceMed Health Clinic has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Certified Medication Aide | COMFORT CARE HOMES, INC. | Wichita | $15 - $17.75 | Qualifications: • Must be a Certified Medication Aide or Certified Nurse Aide • Must be available to work every other weekend • Ability to manage stressful resident behaviors | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12607174 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Retirement Plan. | COMFORT CARE HOMES, INC has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Pediatric Home Health Nurse | Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care | Wichita | $23 - $26 | Qualifications: • RN with a current, valid license • Current CPR certification • Pediatric experience is preferred but, not required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12194758 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, 401K. | Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: School Nurse (Multiple Positions Available) | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | $45,528 | Qualifications: • Associate degree in Nursing from an accredited university required; Bachelor’s in Nursing from an accredited university preferred • Registered Nurse License required • Minimum of 3 years nursing experience required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12608789 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools has 37 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Emergency Room Registered Nurse | SCK Health | Wellington | $27 | Qualifications: • Current License in the state of Kansas as a RN • CPR, ACLS, TNCC, PALS, NIH, NRP within 6 months of employment • Minimum of 1 year of experience in clinical practice | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12611733 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability. | SCK Health has 11 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

