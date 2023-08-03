Wichita police seek more power to suspend club licenses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s City Council has recommended ordinances giving police more power to suspend licenses of clubs where violence has taken place. The City claims current licensing ordinances are inconsistent on the processes to suspend or revoke such licenses. City Council says the method of notice given, the official who requests a suspension, and the length of suspension are among the inconsistencies.

The City says the proposed ordinances create consistent criteria for suspension of these licenses. They address deficiencies by adding provisions that allow the Chief of Police to immediately suspend a license when violent criminal conduct occurs and there is a credible safety risk to the public if the business remains open.

The changes to the ordinance are as follows:

  • Establishments licensed to serve CMB or alcohol are required to have a safety plan to address the safety needs of their business.
  • The Chief of Police may suspend a license up to 30 days if repeated violent criminal acts have occurred at an establishment over a six-month period and the licensee has not taken appropriate actions to remediate the violence. A minimum 5 days’ written notice is required.
  • Appeal rights of licensees are clarified.
  • The Chief of Police may immediately suspend a license on an emergency basis if there has been a significant violent act or there is a credible threat of violence to the public coupled with a lack of sufficient security to protect the public. An emergency suspension may not exceed 10 days.
  • Licensees will be required to attend an in-person meeting the Chief of Police or designee if the license has been suspended on an emergency basis.
  • Licensed businesses will not be permitted to operate console or video style games of skill where currency is the prize awarded.
  • Failure to pay an administrative penalty or having other monies owed to the City such as parking or water/sewer fees for a period in excess of 90 days could result in suspension or denial of an application.

