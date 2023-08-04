7-year-old boy found shot to death; mom charged with murder, police say

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.(Lawrence County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A Moulton mother was arrested for capital murder on Friday morning after a shooting investigation involving the death of her son.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed a 7-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds at a Main Street home just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department said a 911 call was received from the home. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman outside the home who notified officers of the dead child in the home. The woman was identified as the mother of the boy.

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Graham said the gunshot wounds were sustained from close range. The child’s body was taken from the scene for further autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers search a pond in SW Wichita following a report of a possible drowning.
Body of man who drowned recovered from lake near Pawnee and West Street
Screenshot of the Sunflower Summer app.
Participating businesses discuss impact from Sunflower Summer program
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Strong to severe storms are expected later tonight.
Severe storms expected later tonight
Chances for rain tick up to start the weekend
Storms likely to help cool things down more

Latest News

Graphic.
Gov. Kelly issues disaster declaration due to blue-green algae in water supply
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US hiring slows in July: Employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs; unemployment dips to 3.5%
Deadly crash generic
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-235
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours blood-stained halls where Parkland school massacre happened