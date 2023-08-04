Gov. Kelly issues disaster declaration due to blue-green algae in water supply

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal declaration of disaster emergency Thursday night due to a drinking water advisory in Wellington, Mayfield and Sumner County Rural Water Districts 1, 2 and 3.

Samples collected by the City of Wellington reported levels of a blue-green algae toxin called microcystins in drinking water which exceeds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10-day Health Advisory levels. Bottle fed infants and children under 6 should not consume the water.

For children over 6 years and adults the water remains acceptable for drinking, food preparation and all household use. Residents are advised to not boil the water because it will concentrate the microcystin.

The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management will keep in contact with county emergency offices for any additional assistance that may be requested.

