More rain/thunder into Saturday; a nice Sunday

A few severe storms possible with strong winds the main concern
Best chance for rain comes Saturday
Best chance for rain comes Saturday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures continue to cool down, storm chances will ramp up for the evening and again on Saturday. Severe weather remains possible with strong winds above 60 a threat in the evening around the state.

Expect some showers and storms at the start of the day on Saturday, but the activity will wind down by late morning. With afternoon sunshine on the way, highs will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. There will still be plenty of humidity and winds will remain light through the day. The more significant round of rain and thunder will start in western Kansas Saturday evening and then spread south and east into the night. Again, gusty winds should remain possible and some of the rain could be heavy.

Look for highs to cool into the 70s and 80s on Sunday with a stiff northwest breeze nearly statewide.

More rain and storms are possible next week, especially in the first half of the week. Highs will remain near or below average, which will mean several days where most of the state sees 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers/storms late. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms early, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. Low: 68.

Sun: High: 87 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Becoming partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Divers search a pond in SW Wichita following a report of a possible drowning.
Body of man who drowned recovered from lake near Pawnee and West Street
An overnight fire Friday destroyed a sports bar and grill in Pratt.
Pratt bar and grill destroyed in overnight fire
Screenshot of the Sunflower Summer app.
Participating businesses discuss impact from Sunflower Summer program
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Chances for rain tick up to start the weekend
Storms likely to help cool things down more

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening and night.
Severe storms likely on Saturday
Chances for rain tick up to start the weekend
Storms likely to help cool things down more
Strong to severe storms are expected later tonight.
Severe storms expected later tonight
Severe weather outlook Thursday.
Hot Thursday, severe storm risk overnight