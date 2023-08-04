More rain/thunder into Saturday; a nice Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures continue to cool down, storm chances will ramp up for the evening and again on Saturday. Severe weather remains possible with strong winds above 60 a threat in the evening around the state.

Expect some showers and storms at the start of the day on Saturday, but the activity will wind down by late morning. With afternoon sunshine on the way, highs will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. There will still be plenty of humidity and winds will remain light through the day. The more significant round of rain and thunder will start in western Kansas Saturday evening and then spread south and east into the night. Again, gusty winds should remain possible and some of the rain could be heavy.

Look for highs to cool into the 70s and 80s on Sunday with a stiff northwest breeze nearly statewide.

More rain and storms are possible next week, especially in the first half of the week. Highs will remain near or below average, which will mean several days where most of the state sees 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers/storms late. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms early, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. Low: 68.

Sun: High: 87 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Becoming partly cloudy.

