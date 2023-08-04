New signage along I-135 aims to reduce crashes

I-35 safety signage.
I-35 safety signage.(Kansas Department of Transportation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers on I-135 in Sedgwick and Harvey counties will see newly installed yellow “Safety Corridor – Increased Enforcement” signage.

These warning signs are meant to bring attention to heightened law enforcement efforts as part of a Safety Corridor Pilot Program launched in Summer 2023. The Safety Corridor Pilot Program is a five-year initiative aimed at reducing fatal and serious injury crashes on four selected highway corridors in Kansas. The program entails a comprehensive set of strategies in enforcement, education, engineering and emergency response.

The I-135 Safety Corridor extends from 53rd Street in Park City to Exit 34 in North Newton. Reports indicate 216 crashes occurred along the I-135 corridor route between 2016-2021, including 10 fatalities and 15 serious injuries. The Kansas Department of Transportation installed signage to alert motorists of increased enforcement of driving behaviors associated with crash risk.

The Safety Corridor Pilot Program will run until 2028. Secondary educational messages in schools and businesses along the four corridors will be distributed beginning this month. For more information on the Safety Corridor Pilot Program, visit the program website at https://www.ksdot.gov/bureaus/burTrafficSaf/safetycorridor.asp.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Divers search a pond in SW Wichita following a report of a possible drowning.
Body of man who drowned recovered from lake near Pawnee and West Street
Screenshot of the Sunflower Summer app.
Participating businesses discuss impact from Sunflower Summer program
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Strong to severe storms are expected later tonight.
Severe storms expected later tonight
Chances for rain tick up to start the weekend
Storms likely to help cool things down more

Latest News

Three of eight people awarded outstanding citizen award by WPD.
WPD’s Outstanding Citizen award given to 8 who helped stop violence
Generic graphic.
Two Spearville men killed in Ford County crash
Graphic.
Gov. Kelly issues disaster declaration due to blue-green algae in water supply
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding