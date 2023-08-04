New signage along I-135 aims to reduce crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers on I-135 in Sedgwick and Harvey counties will see newly installed yellow “Safety Corridor – Increased Enforcement” signage.

These warning signs are meant to bring attention to heightened law enforcement efforts as part of a Safety Corridor Pilot Program launched in Summer 2023. The Safety Corridor Pilot Program is a five-year initiative aimed at reducing fatal and serious injury crashes on four selected highway corridors in Kansas. The program entails a comprehensive set of strategies in enforcement, education, engineering and emergency response.

The I-135 Safety Corridor extends from 53rd Street in Park City to Exit 34 in North Newton. Reports indicate 216 crashes occurred along the I-135 corridor route between 2016-2021, including 10 fatalities and 15 serious injuries. The Kansas Department of Transportation installed signage to alert motorists of increased enforcement of driving behaviors associated with crash risk.

The Safety Corridor Pilot Program will run until 2028. Secondary educational messages in schools and businesses along the four corridors will be distributed beginning this month. For more information on the Safety Corridor Pilot Program, visit the program website at https://www.ksdot.gov/bureaus/burTrafficSaf/safetycorridor.asp.

