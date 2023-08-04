Pratt bar and grill destroyed in overnight fire

Pratt, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pratt Fire Department says an overnight fire destroyed a business on Main Street.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and firefighters were still battling the fire as of 5:00 a.m. Friday. Firefighters say Woody’s Sports Bar and Grill is a total loss, but they were able to keep the fire from spreading to other businesses. Firefighters remain on scene Friday morning monitoring hot spots and cleaning the area.

