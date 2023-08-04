Pratt bar and grill destroyed in overnight fire

Nearby businesses were spared thanks to efforts of firefighters
An overnight fire Friday destroyed a sports bar and grill in Pratt.
An overnight fire Friday destroyed a sports bar and grill in Pratt.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pratt, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pratt Fire Department says an overnight fire destroyed a business on Main Street.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and firefighters were still battling the fire as of 5:00 a.m. Friday. Firefighters say Woody’s Sports Bar and Grill is a total loss, but they were able to keep the fire from spreading to other businesses. Firefighters remain on scene Friday morning monitoring hot spots and cleaning the area.

12 News is in Pratt this morning surveying the damage. Look for coverage later today on 12 News at 4, 5, and 6.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Divers search a pond in SW Wichita following a report of a possible drowning.
Body of man who drowned recovered from lake near Pawnee and West Street
Screenshot of the Sunflower Summer app.
Participating businesses discuss impact from Sunflower Summer program
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Strong to severe storms are expected later tonight.
Severe storms expected later tonight
Chances for rain tick up to start the weekend
Storms likely to help cool things down more

Latest News

he advisory includes the City of Wellington and its water customers: the City of Mayfield, and...
KDHE issues drinking water advisory for areas in Sumner County
The Wichita Fire Department confirmed divers recovering the body of a man reported missing in...
Body of man who drowned recovered from lake near Pawnee and West Street
Sixteen states set aside one weekend per year in which the sales tax is waived on...
‘Sales-tax-free weekend’ kicks off for back-to-school shopping in neighboring states
A Wichita Monrovians display at Riverfront Stadium.
Beating the KKK, giving back and more: Wichita’s 1st all-Black baseball team was ahead of its time