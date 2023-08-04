‘Sales-tax-free weekend’ kicks off for back-to-school shopping in neighboring states

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Sixteen states set aside one weekend per year in which the sales tax is waived on back-to-school supplies and clothing. Neighboring Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri start their sales-tax-free weekends at midnight Friday, Aug. 4. Could an idea like this be feasible in Kansas? 12 News spoke with parents in Wellington to see if they’ll cross the border into Oklahoma to get back-to-school shopping done without paying a sales tax.

In Sumner County, Michelle Wellington said she’s planning to use the weekend to get school supplies for her two children and to do so in one trip. She indicated she’ll compete her shopping north of the border.

“I try and get everything here, shop local,” she said. Unfortunately, we don’t have a ton of stores, but what we can do, we do get here. If we have to supplement in Wichita or Derby, we do.”

In Sumner County, so-called “casino cards” from the Kansas Star Casino provide $100 for Sumner County students to use toward purchasing school supplies and $500 for teachers.

If there’s another way to save money, Wellington said she’s not opposed to it.

“If there’s a tax weekend here, people would absolutely take advantage of it and spend that money more locally, get more bang for their buck,” Wellington said.

In Oklahoma this weekend, there’s a waive on the sales tax for back-to-school clothing. Also this weekend, Missouri is waiving its sales tax for supplies, including computers and clothing.

Kansas legislators considered a similar measure last session. But the bill for a sales-tax holiday didn’t make it out of committee.

As an elementary school principal and a parent herself, Ann Shinliver said she’s heard from other parents willing to spend a little extra on gas to save money on supplies.

“They’re also involved in extracurricular activities and that adds up if they’re in baseball, band, swimming and a different variety of things. That adds up along with school,” Shinliver said.

She said she’d like to see a sales-tax holiday implemented in Kansas in order to keep revenue within the community.

“Even if it’s just for one weekend, that would be a wonderful addition for our families to do that,” Shinliver said.

