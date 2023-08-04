Severe storms likely on Saturday

Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening and night.
Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening and night.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For only the second time in the past two weeks, the temperature will not reach the century mark in Wichita. However, a high in the upper 90s will feel like 105 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Showers and storms will erupt over western Kansas this evening, and then move east into central Kansas tonight. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some of the storms will be strong producing small hail and gusty winds. Prepare for non-severe storms in the Wichita area after 3 am into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will trend down a few more degrees Saturday, into the lower and middle 90s, but the higher humidity will keep the heat index at or above 100 degrees.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas tomorrow setting the stage for widespread storms, some of which will be severe. Expect the activity to get started over north-central Kansas during the late afternoon/evening, and then move east-southeast into the Wichita area after sunset.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated storms early, then mostly sunny. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 98.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers/storms late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Storms early, then mostly sunny; more storms overnight. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 95.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 89. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 88. Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms.

Tue: Low 66. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 69. High: 96. Mostly sunny; chance of storms into the night.

Thu: Low: 67. High: 88. Becoming mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Divers search a pond in SW Wichita following a report of a possible drowning.
Body of man who drowned recovered from lake near Pawnee and West Street
Screenshot of the Sunflower Summer app.
Participating businesses discuss impact from Sunflower Summer program
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Strong to severe storms are expected later tonight.
Severe storms expected later tonight
Chances for rain tick up to start the weekend
Storms likely to help cool things down more

Latest News

Chances for rain tick up to start the weekend
Storms likely to help cool things down more
Strong to severe storms are expected later tonight.
Severe storms expected later tonight
Severe weather outlook Thursday.
Hot Thursday, severe storm risk overnight
Heat persists today with highs in the low 100s.
Weather Alert for more dangerous heat and humidity