Severe storms likely on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For only the second time in the past two weeks, the temperature will not reach the century mark in Wichita. However, a high in the upper 90s will feel like 105 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Showers and storms will erupt over western Kansas this evening, and then move east into central Kansas tonight. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some of the storms will be strong producing small hail and gusty winds. Prepare for non-severe storms in the Wichita area after 3 am into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will trend down a few more degrees Saturday, into the lower and middle 90s, but the higher humidity will keep the heat index at or above 100 degrees.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas tomorrow setting the stage for widespread storms, some of which will be severe. Expect the activity to get started over north-central Kansas during the late afternoon/evening, and then move east-southeast into the Wichita area after sunset.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated storms early, then mostly sunny. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 98.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; showers/storms late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Storms early, then mostly sunny; more storms overnight. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 95.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 89. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 64. High: 88. Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms.

Tue: Low 66. High: 90. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 69. High: 96. Mostly sunny; chance of storms into the night.

Thu: Low: 67. High: 88. Becoming mostly sunny.

