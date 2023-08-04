Two Spearville men killed in Ford County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men from Spearville were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ford County early Friday.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. when a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Chaten Tasset was southbound on 126th Road. The vehicle entered a ditch to the east, came back onto the roadway, then went into a ditch to the west and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its top.

Tasset and 19-year-old Hadley Fisher were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old from Spearville, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

