WATCH: WW1-era plane has new home in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An airplane from the World War I era has a new home in Wichita.

The DH-4 plane is one of only five left in the world and is meant to honor Erwin Bleckley, a Wichita man who fought in World War I. You can see the plane’s move from the Kansas Aviation Museum to Old Town in the video above.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com