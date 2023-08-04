WATCH: WW1-era plane has new home in Wichita

The DH4 plane is one of only five left in the world and is meant to honor Erwin Bleckley, a Wichita man who fought in World War I.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An airplane from the World War I era has a new home in Wichita.

The DH-4 plane is one of only five left in the world and is meant to honor Erwin Bleckley, a Wichita man who fought in World War I. You can see the plane’s move from the Kansas Aviation Museum to Old Town in the video above.

