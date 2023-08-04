Wichita woman killed in crash on I-235

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on I-235 in west Wichita Thursday night.

The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. Kassandra Ramos was driving north in the right lane when she crossed a median to the left and was struck by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 38-year-old Newton woman.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

