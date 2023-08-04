WPD’s Outstanding Citizen award given to 8 who helped stop violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eight people were awarded with the Wichita Police Department’s Outstanding Citizen Assistance award for intervening in a domestic violence situation last November

The people, who were otherwise not connected, stepped in after a man became upset with his ex-partner and rammed the ex-partner’s car, which had two children and another man inside. After the collision, the suspect stabbed the other man, who was still inside the car.

The citizens helped disarm the suspect by distracting him and holding him down until police arrived. Using their own clothing to apply tourniquets, they gave life-saving aid to man who was stabbed, the woman who was attacked, and the children. They were presented with the plaques by WPD investigations unit commander Lt. Jason Waite.

Those awarded are:

Stephanie Doss

Shametra Jackson

Carletha Johnson

Tyler Lopez

Daphine Sanchez

Isaac Stegman

Rhonda Sutton

Juwan Wilson

