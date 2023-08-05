1 dead after crash involving a train in Harper Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed an 81-year-old man is dead after crashing into a train Saturday morning.

KHP said James Robb was driving south on NE 80th Ave. just north of Danville, KS around 7:00 a.m. and struck a train that was traveling east on the railroad tracks. Troopers said Robb drove through the crossing arm, struck the train and rolled into the east ditch.

The KHP is investigating the crash.

