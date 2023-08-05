4 injured, 1 seriously in crash involving WPD cruiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirmed four people were injured after a crash involving a Wichita Police vehicle at Kellogg and Main Saturday. Three people had minor injuries, one person was seriously injured.

Dispatch confirmed the area will be shut down while the Kansas Highway Patrols investigates the crash.

12 News has a crew on-scene gathering more information.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com