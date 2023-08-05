Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395 million in sales, report says

Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud...
Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud Light brand.(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch reports revenue fell by 10 percent last quarter, according to its latest earnings report.

The company reported it lost $395 million during second-quarter sales this year.

Thursday, the company said that U.S. revenue fell as sales of Bud Light slumped.

America’s former longtime No. 1 beer has faced backlash since April after sponsoring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The $395 million year-over-year revenue drop in North America during that period included sales in Canada, where revenue rose.

According to the report, that suggests the slump was isolated to the U.S. and that the losses on Bud Light may have been even greater.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers search a pond in SW Wichita following a report of a possible drowning.
Body of man who drowned recovered from lake near Pawnee and West Street
An overnight fire Friday destroyed a sports bar and grill in Pratt.
Pratt bar and grill destroyed in overnight fire
Screenshot of the Sunflower Summer app.
Participating businesses discuss impact from Sunflower Summer program
Deadly crash generic
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-235
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Latest News

Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Idaho bus filled with teen campers crashes on winding highway, injuring 11
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday,...
The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials