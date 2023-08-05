KDOT implementing ‘Safety Corridor’ pilot program on four Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new effort to reduce crashes means more speed patrols on some Kansas highways.

Sections of four Kansas highways will see extra enforcement in the hope of reducing inattentive driving, speeding and accidents, including I-135 in Sedgwick and Harvey counties.

A key highway in the Sunflower State, I-135 sees close to 30,000 cars a day on some stretches between Newton and Wichita. John, who commutes from Wichita to Newton for work, sees heavy traffic in both the morning and afternoon rushes.

“A lot of people work in Newton, but you see a lot of people going to Wichita too. I don’t know if they live in Newton or not, but the traffic is heavy, not light.”

While he has not been personally involved in a crash on the highway, he has seen how accidents can cause a ripple effect.

“When I’m going home, if there’s a wreck up there, or an accident, you can tell because traffic will be backed up quite a ways.”

Between 2016 and 2021, there were 216 crashes on that stretch of highway, killing 10 people and critically hurting 15 others. That crash history and other factors prompted KDOT to implement the Safety Corridor pilot program on four major highways across the state. In addition to I-135, the program has been put in place on US-83 and 50 between Plymell and Holcomb in Finney County, US-69 between Frontenac and the Crawford-Cherokee county line, and US-24 between Manhattan and St. Marys in Pottawatomie County.

For trucker Joseph Marriott, he sees too many close calls on the highway. He travels on part of I-135 as part of his twice weekly trip to California.

“When you’re trying to get off the curve where 50 comes onto 135, it takes an act of Congress to get over, because people are side by side and running 80 miles an hour.”

While the state continues to work to make roads safer, Marriott says it’s not just a Kansas only problem, and that the responsibility of safe driving ultimately falls on driver’s shoulders.

“It doesn’t matter how careful you drive, you have to watch out for everybody else.”

In addition to extra law enforcement presence, the program is looking at low to medium cost safety improvement, such as pavement markings and road signs, but could extend beyond that. The pilot program is expected to run until 2028.

