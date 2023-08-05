More severe storms later today and tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a round of severe storms rolled through western and southern Kansas overnight, more storms are expected later today into the overnight hours.

Wind gusts of 60-70 mph were reported across several counties in south-central Kansas between 3-7am with the heaviest damage reported across Sumner and Cowley counties. Winfield and Wellington have widespread tree damage, power outages and even a semi overturned near Winfield. Straight-line winds were the cause of the damage as storms rolled through the area.

An active weather pattern has moved into the Plains, with a stronger than normal jet stream. This pattern will continue through most of the upcoming week and will push several disturbances out of the Rockies, triggering more severe storms mainly during the overnight hours. Lingering showers and rumbles through Noon today, then more storms are expected across western Kansas during the late afternoon and evening. Storms will move east overnight into central and southeast Kansas by early morning Sunday. The primary severe weather threats will be damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, however a few storms could produce quarter to half-dollar size hail. Storms will diminish or exit the region shortly after sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday and Monday look pleasant with quiet weather (most of the state) and temperatures in the 70s and 80s, a big change from the extreme heat last week. Another round of showers and storms expected through the middle of the week and yet another weather system expected next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Scattered storms through midday, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 91.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely, some strong to severe. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 64.

Mon: High: 88 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 71 Partly cloudy, a few storms possible overnight.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com