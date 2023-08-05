Severe storm risk this evening and overnight

Strong winds and hail possible with storms
Severe weather outlook for this evening and tonight.
Severe weather outlook for this evening and tonight.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms are likely across the state tonight with a few severe storms possible.

Scattered storms will be possible anywhere in the state tonight with activity moving out of Colorado and into western Kansas initially. Later tonight, storms will move into central and eastern Kansas.

A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph the primary threat, but isolated large hail will also be possible.

Storms will diminish by daybreak Sunday, and it will be dry, breezy and warm throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the 80s during the afternoon.

More storms will be possible Sunday night over portions of western Kansas, though the activity will remain more isolated. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Another round of storms will be possible Monday night over western Kansas. Some gusty winds and hail will be possible with some of the stronger storms, but the overall severe threat appears low at this time.

Scattered storms will be possible again Tuesday night across the state with activity lingering throughout the day Wednesday over central and eastern Kansas.

After the storm chances, temperatures will turn a bit hotter at the end of next week with highs returning to the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered storms likely. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 64

Mon: High: 87 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; scattered storms late overnight.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 68 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

