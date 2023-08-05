WPD officer seriously hurt in crash following pursuit, 3 others with minor injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:40 p.m. UPDATE: Wichita Police Captain Jason Stephens confirmed a WPD officer was attempting to stop a vehicle on Kellogg Dr. Saturday afternoon. Stephens said the vehicle did not stop and the officer was involved in a brief pursuit. During the pursuit, the officer and another vehicle crashed at Kellogg and Main.

Stephens said the WPD officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stephens said the suspect involved in the brief pursuit is unknown at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.

Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirmed four people were injured after a crash involving a Wichita Police vehicle at Kellogg and Main Saturday. Three people had minor injuries, one person was seriously injured.

Dispatch confirmed the area will be shut down while the Kansas Highway Patrols investigates the crash.

