More storm chances over the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rounds of storms are expected across the state through midweek.

Scattered showers and storms are expected over portions of western and south central Kansas tonight. The threat of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Most of the day Monday will be dry. It will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

More storms will begin to develop over northwest Kansas during the evening. Some storms could be severe with a threat of very large hail and damaging winds. Storms will continue to move east across western and central Kansas overnight, but the storms will gradually weaken the farther east they get.

A few showers could linger early Tuesday morning over south central Kansas, otherwise most of the daylight hours will be dry again.

The next round of storms will organize over northwest Kansas during the evening with storms spreading across the rest of the state overnight. Some of the storms over western Kansas could be severe initially, but the storms should gradually weaken again overnight as they move farther east.

Showers and storms will linger Wednesday morning over central and eastern Kansas before storms exit the area by afternoon. A few more storms may develop southeast of the Kansas Turnpike Wednesday evening with a risk of severe weather.

Temperatures through Tuesday will remain below average with highs in the 80s. A warm up is coming this week with highs returning to the 90s mid to late week and into the start of next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW/N 5-15. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 87

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds with a few storms possible late. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 66

Tue: High: 88 Early morning showers, then mostly sunny; more storms overnight.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 70 Morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; chance of storms overnight.

