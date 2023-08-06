Quiet weather today, storms return this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After several days of severe weather across Kansas, Sunday promises to sunny and tranquil.

Severe storms last night left a trail of damage from Hill City to El Dorado. Straight-line wind gusts of 70-80 mph, ripped limbs off trees and downed power lines in many cities across Kansas. Sunday will be a cleanup day for many residents that were in the path of these storms. Tranquil weather is expected today and tonight across Kansas as the cold front that produced these storms pushes into Oklahoma.

Expect skies to be mostly sunny today, with a stout northerly breeze through sunset. Gusts will range from 25-30 mph and begin to diminish shortly after sunset. Highs will reach the 80s statewide. While it’s not exactly a Fall chill, temperatures Monday morning will drop into the 50s and 60s. Expect another nice day to start the work week with highs in the 80s Monday.

Storms return to the forecast Monday, as another weather disturbance moves out of the Rockies into the High Plains late in the day. A few strong to severe storms are possible Monday evening across western Kansas, with more storms in the forecast statewide Tuesday into early Wednesday. After the storms on Wednesday, temperatures will return to normal with highs in the 90s through the end of the week. Another chance of storms enters the picture next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-20; gusty. High: 87

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 87

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, isolated storms after midnight. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 66

Tue: High: 88 AM Showers, then partly cloudy; scattered storms late overnight.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 68 Scattered showers and storms, then mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

