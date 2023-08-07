2 injured in west Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women were injured in a stabbing Monday afternoon in west Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said.

The stabbing happened in the 200 block of S. McComas Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday, police said. A suspect is in custody.

The suspect and victims knew each other, police said. One of the victims was in a relationship with the suspect.

Police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

