2 injured in west Wichita stabbing

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women were injured in a stabbing Monday afternoon in west Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said.

The stabbing happened in the 200 block of S. McComas Street around 1:15 p.m. Monday, police said. A suspect is in custody.

The suspect and victims knew each other, police said. One of the victims was in a relationship with the suspect.

Police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

