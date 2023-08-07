Audit reveals significant deficiencies in gun safety at Cowtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An internal audit completed by the City of Wichita gives Old Cowtown Museum an “unsatisfactory” rating following a nearly two-year review of the facility. The report out last week found not all policies were being followed and documented at Cowtown for its volunteers and gunfight reenactments.

In 2020, a 24-year-old man was shot and injured during a reenactment at the facility.

The “unsatisfactory” rating means “a high number of individually significant control deficiencies or issues exist where the potential financial, operational or reputation risk exposure within the context of the specific review is significant. Management should develop an urgent action plan to address these issues.”

The report looked at ten issues, with nine ranked as high risk requiring urgent and immediate action to address and one ranked as medium risk for a significant deficiency but not requiring immediate action.

Two areas listed at high risk include gun inspections and ammunition inventories. The audit said the Cowtown Executive Director “did not implement proper training or procedures to ensure personally owned firearms were in good working condition. The lack of direction required staff to determine what should be included in a gun inspection for each volunteer prior to entrance into the events.” The audit also reveals that inventories are required on a weekly basis to ensure the ammo isn’t tampered with or missing.

The audit reveals issues like volunteer training cards not being required to enter an event to track who has completed the required training, missing signatures on sign-in forms and missing signed waivers. The audit said there was insufficient documentation being kept to ensure volunteers have completed the requirements to be an authorized gunfight reenactor.

Other areas listed as high risk include Cowtown staff not getting the proper approvals from WPD for events involving gunfire and 911 is not being alerted ahead of reenactments involving gunfire.

The medium risk found in 2023, there were two instances where the sign-in sheet had forged signatures.

The audit included a number of recommendations and steps to modernize Cowtown to address the risks.

Cowtown management said that it would make changes to ensure policies are followed, including working with WPD to train all staff to inspect firearms at least once a year.

In response, Cowtown management detailed changes it will make to volunteer sign-in forms to verify training, better track documentation and create a list of volunteers who are scheduled and verified to perform in an event. Volunteers with outstanding documentation will not participate in reenactments.

Cowtown management also said that if WPD approval for a scheduled reenactment with gunfire is not received, the gunfighting will not be allowed that day.

