Cowley County Fair Continues After Storm Damage

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday night the Cowley County Fair was running smoothly. Less than 24 hours prior to the fair opening for Sunday festivities the fairgrounds were hit by 70 mile per hour straight line winds that damaged campers and took out the power to all the carnival rides.

“We had approximately 6 power poles that were broken and the lines feeding, them being distributed from them were down,” said Cowley County Fair Board President Josh Dobbs, “I think there’s three or four campers that are completely totaled.”

Dobbs says despite the chaos no one was hurt, but there were some close calls. Lacy Colquhoun was camping at the fairgrounds when a tree limb collapsed on her cousin’s camper with her family inside.

“I called my cousin Amber, and I was like are you guys ok and she’s like oh my gosh we can’t open the door,” said Colquhoun, “so I said someone needs to call 911, so they called 911 and thankfully they got here quick.”

One of the biggest losses was the Ferris Wheel which was blown over in the storm.

“Six o’clock I was woken up to the shaking of the trailer, limbs falling on the trailer,” said Weee Entertainment Owner Chris Williamson, “I looked outside, and I couldn’t see the Ferris wheel anymore.”

Williamson says the Ferris wheel held a special spot in the carnival for decades.

“It’s brought a lot of smiles to people’s faces,” said Williamson, “it’s kind of been in my family for a long time, my grandfather owned it and then my aunt and uncle owned it, then they sold it to me when they retired.”

Dobbs says he is thankful for how the community came together to help get the fair up and running for its final nights.

“It’s solid and in times like these it’s a testament to small town living,” said Dobbs, “everybody pitches in I know numerous people, churches, just people are helping.”

