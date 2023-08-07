“I was protected,” weekend storms send tree crashing down on Wellington woman’s home

By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The cleanup effort continues from this weekend’s storms in southcentral Kansas. Early Saturday morning, Wellington saw winds of 70 miles per hour push through the city.

For one Wellington homeowner, it left her with a big surprise and mess.

“It came through. I can see the sky from my bed,” said Oraleen Urban.

Urban said she was woken up early Saturday morning because of a notification on her phone from her home security system. That got her to sit up only minutes before the storm unleashed chaos.

She said, “I heard just the loudest crash I’ve ever heard. Something hit me on the head, just a small something it was. Wasn’t anything that hurt or cut. Then I heard a plop on the floor, and it was so frightening.”

The pin oak stood proudly in the backyard of her home - where she’s lived the last 30 years - came crashing down, landing over her bedroom.

“It came through. I can see the sky from my bed. I don’t sleep on my bed anymore. My daughter-in-law asked me this morning if I’d slept there, and I said no because things are still steeling down. Little white pieces keep falling,” said Urban.

Urban called 9-1-1 and her family and quickly had a response. After the storm passed, the work began getting the tree off her home. Her family and church members spent this weekend with chainsaws and helping hands.

“It’s such a feeling of support. I had so many people from the church come,” said Urban. “I would have been in church that morning if that hadn’t happened.”

Urban is now looking forward to getting the damage repaired.

“It makes you appreciate life when something like this happens, but I’m ready to get back to the regular routine and not be able to see the sky from my bed,” said Urban.

She is thankful to all the people who came to help and to God for providing her with safety and protection.

“I know that’s what it was because I have that faith. I was protected, and I know.” Urban said, “Today, I have a song going through my mind, be not dismayed, whatever betide. God will take care of you. He did.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirmed four people were injured after a crash involving a Wichita...
WPD officer released from hospital following chase and crash, 3 others with minor injuries
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed an 81-year-old man is dead after crashing into a...
1 dead after crash involving a train in Harper Co.
Storm outlook for the next few days.
More storm chances over the next few days
This week, Caney and Public Wholesale Water District 20 - covering Chautauqua County and parts...
As water dries up, SE Kansas communities enact mandatory water conservation

Latest News

Oraleen Urban's family and members of her church spent this weekend with chainsaws and helping...
“I was protected,” weekend storms send tree crashing down on Wellington woman’s home
Old Cowtown Museum
Audit reveals significant deficiencies in gun safety at Cowtown
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two runaway children.
WPD looking for two runaway children
Two women were injured Monday in a stabbing, Wichita police said.
2 injured in west Wichita stabbing