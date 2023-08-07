“I was protected,” weekend storms send tree crashing down on Wellington woman’s home

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The cleanup effort continues from this weekend’s storms in southcentral Kansas. Early Saturday morning, Wellington saw winds of 70 miles per hour push through the city.

For one Wellington homeowner, it left her with a big surprise and mess.

“It came through. I can see the sky from my bed,” said Oraleen Urban.

Urban said she was woken up early Saturday morning because of a notification on her phone from her home security system. That got her to sit up only minutes before the storm unleashed chaos.

She said, “I heard just the loudest crash I’ve ever heard. Something hit me on the head, just a small something it was. Wasn’t anything that hurt or cut. Then I heard a plop on the floor, and it was so frightening.”

The pin oak stood proudly in the backyard of her home - where she’s lived the last 30 years - came crashing down, landing over her bedroom.

“It came through. I can see the sky from my bed. I don’t sleep on my bed anymore. My daughter-in-law asked me this morning if I’d slept there, and I said no because things are still steeling down. Little white pieces keep falling,” said Urban.

Urban called 9-1-1 and her family and quickly had a response. After the storm passed, the work began getting the tree off her home. Her family and church members spent this weekend with chainsaws and helping hands.

“It’s such a feeling of support. I had so many people from the church come,” said Urban. “I would have been in church that morning if that hadn’t happened.”

Urban is now looking forward to getting the damage repaired.

“It makes you appreciate life when something like this happens, but I’m ready to get back to the regular routine and not be able to see the sky from my bed,” said Urban.

She is thankful to all the people who came to help and to God for providing her with safety and protection.

“I know that’s what it was because I have that faith. I was protected, and I know.” Urban said, “Today, I have a song going through my mind, be not dismayed, whatever betide. God will take care of you. He did.”

