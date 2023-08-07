Man arrested for stomping on 71-year-old woman’s face, police say

Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.
TULSA (Gray News) – A man is facing charges after police said he attacked and stomped on a 71-year-old woman’s face Thursday.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls for an elderly woman who was being attacked around 5:45 p.m.

A lieutenant was flagged down by a witness at about the same time. Officials said he found the 71-year-old victim suffering from severe facial, head, and body injuries.

Police said the woman had shoe tread prints on her face and was unable to speak due to her injuries. Witnesses were attempting to medically assist the woman.

Police said they were told by witnesses a suspect, later identified as Donovan Anderson, was seen punching, kicking, and stomping on the woman.

Officers quickly searched the area and took the suspect into custody.

When questioned, police said Anderson told them he beat the woman because she said something to him that he did not like.

Officials said they believe the woman was walking home after getting off the bus when the encounter took place. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Anderson was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person.

