Overnight storms; temperatures remain cooler than average

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More active weather on the horizon with storms, gusty winds, and temperatures that remain near or cooler than average. While the risk of severe weather does continue this week, it should be limited to the evening hours with damaging wind the most likely concern.

Monday evening severe weather chances will be limited to far western Kansas. As the storms move east, they will fall apart, and much of central and south central Kansas won’t get very much, if any, rain. Temperatures on Tuesday will remain in the 80s with afternoon sunshine. Things will get active again Tuesday night across northern Kansas first, then storms will spread southeast by early Wednesday.

We should expect a break from storms midweek, with highs warming back to the low 90s by Thursday and Friday. Dry weather looks likely for a few days (Thursday/Friday), however, a return to more rain and thunderstorms is likely as we get into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered showers late. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 67.

Wed: High: 86 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 71 Decreasing clouds. A chance for overnight storms.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

