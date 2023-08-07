Severe storms around the state next two nights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a comfortable start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will climb into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon keeping us cooler than normal for the third day in a row.

A potent weather maker will move across Kansas later today into the night. Severe storms with large hail, up to tennis ball size, and damaging wind gusts will erupt over northwest Kansas after 5 pm. The activity will move southeast toward south-central Kansas after midnight but should weaken as it arrives in the Wichita area.

After a quiet Tuesday, additional storms are expected on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. With a more unstable atmosphere in place, all the state is at risk of seeing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet, but warmer. Below normal highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees through the middle of the week will soar into the middle to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 88.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered storms after 12 am. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; overnight storms likely. Wind: S 5-15. High: 90.

Wed: Low: 69. High: 96. Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 67. High: 88. Mostly sunny warmer.

Fri: Low 64. High: 90. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 66. High: 93. Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 94. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

