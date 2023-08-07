Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick Co. dispatch confirmed four people were injured after a crash involving a Wichita...
WPD officer released from hospital following chase and crash, 3 others with minor injuries
This week, Caney and Public Wholesale Water District 20 - covering Chautauqua County and parts...
As water dries up, SE Kansas communities enact mandatory water conservation
Future Track shows scattered storms possible across the state overnight.
Isolated severe storms possible overnight
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed an 81-year-old man is dead after crashing into a...
1 dead after crash involving a train in Harper Co.
Severe storms return Saturday evening
More severe storms later today and tonight

Latest News

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old
Rides are back up and running at the Winfield Fairgrounds after power was lost in a storm.
Cowley County Fair Continues After Storm Damage
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah,...
Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the South...
California authorities capture suspects in break-ins at Lake Tahoe homes: a mama bear and three cubs