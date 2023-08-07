WPD looking for two runaway children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway children.

8-year-old Dreamis Minor and 12-year-old Da-Montay Minor were last seen in the 3700 block of E. Ross Parkway, WPD said. Police did not specify what time the children were last seen.

Dreamis is around 4 feet 3 inches tall, WPD said. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, white shoes, and grey pants.

Da-Montay is around 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911.

