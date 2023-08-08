Another round of severe storms tonight

Strong to severe storms are possible tonight.
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Aug. 8, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms are quickly moving out of Kansas, and the day ahead looks quiet, but severe storms will return to the state tonight. Before that happens, expect mostly sunny skies and below normal highs in the upper 80s this afternoon.

Another energetic weather maker will move across Kansas tonight. Severe storms with large hail, up to tennis ball size, and damaging wind gusts will erupt over northwest Kansas after 7 pm. The activity will move southeast toward south-central Kansas arriving in the Wichita area after 4 am.

The best odds of severe weather will be along and north of I-70 tonight. Severe storms are possible between I-70 and highway 400, and areas south of highway 400 will only see a few strong storms.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet, but warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s on Wednesday will soar into the middle to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday. 100 degrees is not out of the question on Friday, but stormy and cooler conditions come back to Kansas this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storms likely after 4 am. Wind: NE/NW 10-20. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Storms early, then mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 88.

Thu: Low: 65. High: 92. Mostly sunny warmer.

Fri: Low 71. High: 98. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 72. High: 96. Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 95. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: Low: Low: 68. High: 89. Mostly sunny; cooler.

